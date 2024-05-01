(Video) Ornstein cites ‘inherited problem’ which awaits Richard Hughes – ‘needs to get stuck in’ quickly

Liverpool fans await a summer of change at Anfield and it seems that there’s already quite a workload awaiting Richard Hughes as soon as he enters his new office this summer.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast about the work that awaits our new Sporting Director, David Ornstein said:

“That’s one thing I just want to touch on, this is an inherited problem for Richard Hughes the incoming sporting director – it’s Liverpool who have let the contract situations of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold get to this point.

“Richard Hughes, with Michael Edwards above him, they’re going to need to get stuck into this once the t’s have been crossed and i’s dotted on the appointment of Arne Slot, then you move on to such important matters and let’s see how they get on.

“I would suspect that they want all three to stay.”

It would surely be something that all the new key figures want to address for the Reds, in securing the future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Let’s hope that Arne Slot can mix the players who have brought us so much success with those he feels we need to come and take us to the next level.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Hughes (from 17:02) via The Athletic FC Podcast on YouTube:

