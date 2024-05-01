(Video) Ornstein on how ‘aggressive’ Saudi interest in Mo Salah will be this summer

Despite a public spat with the soon-departing Jurgen Klopp, it was widely reported that Mo Salah will be at Liverpool next year and may even be extending his stay.

Despite this and speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, David Ornstein discussed Saudi interest in our No.11:

“[Salah would] be the jewel in the crown if [the Saudi Pro League] managed to land him, for so many reasons.

“I’ve already heard through the game of sponsorship deals that have been lined up and that are being worked on, whether or not he comes, but it would just be the centerpiece and to many of us, the crowning glory.

“But let’s put some perspective on this, when they went for him so aggressively in the summer of 2023, that was largely because that specific team that wanted to sign him, Al-Ittihad, had on the horizon the Club World Cup in December of 2023.

“They were in the same competition as the likes of Manchester City, they wanted Salah as part of their roster to go and attack that competition and that produced some urgency that isn’t there this time around.”

It seems then that this ‘aggressive’ pursuit of the Egyptian King will not be replicated this summer and we will be more likely to see an extension of his commitment rather than a departure from Merseyside.

With the supposed imminent announcement of Arne Slot too, it seems a new era at Anfield will still be led by our record Premier League goalscorer.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Salah (from 15:10) via The Athletic FC Podcast on YouTube:

