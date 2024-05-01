Contract signed: Liverpool confirm deal for up-and-coming talent who could be their next Quansah

April was a torrid month on the pitch for Liverpool, but May has gotten off to a memorable start for one youngster at the club.

On Wednesday, LFC’s official website confirmed that Carter Pinnington has signed his first professional contract with the Reds, having risen through the academy ranks since first joining at under-7 level.

The 17-year-old defender has been a regular presence in Barry Lewtas’ under-21 side this season, featuring prominently in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Pinnington – who’s yet to make his senior Liverpool debut but was included in Jurgen Klopp’s Europa League squad for the knockout stages among ‘Player List B’ – won’t have to look too far for a role model to try and emulate.

The 2023/24 season will be remembered as one which saw the emergence of another academy centre-back in Jarell Quansah, who’s now regarded very much as a first-team player at Anfield just eight months after making his competitive debut for the Reds in a 2-1 win at Newcastle.

While on loan at Bristol Rovers only last term, the 21-year-old could never have realistically envisaged that he’d make 30 senior appearances for LFC by May 2024, but that’s exactly what’s happened.

Sometimes academy players can benefit from circumstance to get their break in the first team, but at that point it’s up to them to try and keep themselves in the manager’s thoughts, and that’s exactly what the Warrington colossus has done.

Pinnington may need to go out on loan first in order to gain senior experience before he looks to break through at Liverpool, but that route has done Quansah the world of good, and the same can be said for the likes of Harvey Eliott and Conor Bradley.

Congratulations to the 17-year-old on the significant landmark of turning professional, and here’s hoping he enjoys a prosperous career at Anfield.

