Fabrizio Romano breaks big evening transfer update that directly affects Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has officially poured cold water over one report linking Borussia Dortmund with a move for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

The talismanic defender had been tipped for a shock exit this summer, though it has since been clarified that contacts have not taken place between clubs.

“Virgil van Dijk… reports in Germany and Holland the last few days, saying that maybe he could go to Borussia Dortmund, a shocking move to Borussia Dortmund,” the Italian reporter said on his YouTube channel.

“What I’m hearing from sources is that this is not true. Borussia Dortmund are focused on different names.

“They will try to keep Jadon Sancho, they will try to keep Ian Maatsen, as I told you many times.

“But Virgil van Dijk and Borussia Dortmund is not something real or concrete at this point. Contacts are not taking place.”

The Dutch international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

What has Virgil van Dijk said about his Liverpool future?

The former Southampton man insisted that his prior comments over his future had been taken out of context.

“To be 100% clear: I’m fully committed to the club – I love the club, I love the fans,” Van Dijk was quoted as saying by Sky Sports back in January.

You’re not going to get a clearer indication of where Virgil’s head is at than that!

It’s entirely up to our refreshed recruitment team, of course, whether our beloved centre-half has a longer-term future at L4.

If you ask us here at Empire of the Kop – there’s no question we want Van Dijk to stay put beyond 2025.

Hopefully, he’s still feeling the same about his future on the red half of Merseyside!

