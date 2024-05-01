‘Today we can confirm…’ – Fabrizio Romano teases exciting Arne Slot to Liverpool update

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Arne Slot could be formally confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach in the coming days.

The Italian claimed on Tuesday that the deal for the 45-year-old to join from Feyenoord is ‘all done and sealed’, and the two clubs involved are now on the cusp of making it official.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Italian stated: “This week could be the moment. Let’s see if it’s going to be. It’s already Wednesday, but the internal discussions between Feyenoord and Liverpool are ongoing.

“Everything is signed between Feyenoord and Liverpool in terms of documents. It includes backroom staff with Arne Slot, a few people going from Feyenoord to Liverpool as a part of the staff they will present in the next few days.

“Today we can confirm the announcement is coming, and I am hearing that both Liverpool and Feyenoord want to announce that this week.”

Once Slot is officially confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Liverpool fans can rest easy in the knowledge that the managerial changeover won’t extend into the off-season, and that the Dutchman can immediately get to work on assessing the squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

It’ll also enable supporters to simply enjoy the final three matches of the German’s glorious reign with relatively little tension, now that the Premier League title is realistically gone and Champions League qualification is all but mathematically assured.

The latter box could be ticked off before we play again, as anything but a Tottenham win away to Chelsea tomorrow night means that the north Londoners would be unable to finish ahead of us by the time they visit Anfield on Sunday.

It’s been an open secret for a few days now that Slot will be coming in as Liverpool’s new head coach, but the official confirmation (whenever it arrives) will still be welcome to hear nonetheless.

