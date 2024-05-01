(Video) Mo Salah’s West Ham press comments were first in ‘150 times’ he spoke to journalist

Liverpool fans are happy to let water run under the bridge now that the ‘feud’ between Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp seems to have ended but a surprising new revelation has occurred.

Speaking on The Athletic, James Pearce commented on what our No.11 did after the game with the Hammers:

“I thought it was a strange reaction, I’ve got to say I’ve probably asked Mo Salah to stop in mix zones 150 times probably in the last few years and the stock answer is usually, ‘not today, thanks.’

“I think he’s stopped to spoke to us in the UK written press twice in coming up to seven years at Liverpool so yeah I was surprised.”

To hear that our Egyptian King so seldom speaks to anyone in the press mix zone does actually add another layer of intrigue to this story as it is so rare he wants to make any comments.

We all hope this is sorted now anyway but it’s fair to say that it wasn’t a happy camp after our draw in London.

You can watch Pearce’s comments on Salah (from 3:06) via The Athletic FC Podcast on YouTube:

