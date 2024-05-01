(Video) Troy Deeney follows Simon Jordan with outrageous take on Mo Salah

What on earth passes for world-class if Mo Salah, one of Liverpool’s record goalscorers, isn’t considered worthy of sitting in that bracket?

Troy Deeney sent jaws plummeting like an ACME anvil with his latest controversial assertion – this one refuting the Egyptian King’s status as a world-class footballer. Just a few days too after Simon Jordan’s borderline insane claim on the right-sided wide man.

To be fair to the former Watford man, he was quick to emphasise that he didn’t consider the 31-year-old an overrated quantity in the sport.

But, with the greatest of respect, you’re absolutely off your rocker if you don’t think Salah – the first Red to score 20-plus goals in seven consecutive seasons – is world-class.

Sorry, not sorry!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @talkSPORT: