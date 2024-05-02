(Video) Sky Sports clip hints at potential injury boost for Liverpool ahead of Spurs clash

Footage from Liverpool training on Thursday has hinted at a potential injury boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of the clash against Tottenham at the weekend.

Sky Sports News shared a clip from Kirkby featuring the Reds’ players going through their preparations for Sunday’s fixture, and while the broadcaster focused on Mo Salah seemingly putting last week’s dispute with the manager behind him, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted another welcome sight.

Conor Bradley hasn’t featured since the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in mid-April, during which he suffered an ankle injury, but he was seen kitted out at the AXA Training Centre today and partaking in the session.

While Klopp will most likely give an accurate injury update at his pre-match press conference tomorrow, it does suggest that the 20-year-old could be in line to return against Spurs this weekend.

Whether he’ll start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, or whether both might be accommodated in the same line-up, remains a guessing game, but it’s still great to see the Northern Ireland international on the verge of a return to action.

You can view the training ground footage below, via @SkySportsNews on X: