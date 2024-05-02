European club could push the boat out with planned raid for ‘special’ Liverpool gem – report

According to reports from Europe, one club could be willing to break their transfer record to sign a current Liverpool player.

Turkish outlet A Spor have claimed that Galatasaray are prepared to push the boat out to an unprecedented degree in their efforts to land Ryan Gravenberch, with the Istanbul club’s hierarchy planning to meet with Anfield chiefs regarding the 21-year-old.

The Dutch midfielder’s market valuation is cited at €35m (£30m), which is £4m less than what the Reds paid to acquire him eight months ago.

It seems highly unlikely that Liverpool would be ready to part with Gravenberch after only one season at Anfield, especially when he’s been one of our better players whenever he’s featured during the past month as our Premier League title hopes evaporated.

It’d also make no sense for the Reds to sell him for less than what they paid for him only last year when he’s still quite young, with his 22nd birthday a fortnight from today.

Although the Dutchman hasn’t yet been able to carve out a regular starting berth on Merseyside, having been picked from the off just 12 times in the league this season (Transfermarkt), he’s made enough of an impression to be dubbed a ‘special player’ by Pep Lijnders (GOAL).

Gravenberch has changed club in each of the last two summers (Ajax to Bayern Munich to Liverpool), so he’d be best served by a sense of continuity rather than constantly moving across Europe, especially when he’s appreciated enough at Anfield to be given 35 appearances in his first campaign (Transfermarkt).

We wouldn’t read too much into the reports from Turkey – we’re highly confident that the midfielder will still be a Reds player under incoming head coach Arne Slot.

