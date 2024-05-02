‘I respect it’ – Ex-Liverpool player defends Mo Salah over ‘fire’ remark after Klopp flashpoint

Mo Salah caused a bit of a stir with a comment he made in the mixed zone after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham last Saturday.

Following the touchline dispute that he had with Jurgen Klopp during the match, the Egyptian remarked in full view of reporters: “If I speak there will be fire” (via BBC Sport).

Speaking to Squawka Football, Glen Johnson praised the 31-year-old for what he said that day, insisting that the Reds’ number 11 actually did his best to keep a lid on a potentially volcanic situation.

The former Liverpool defender stated: “I appreciate his honesty because, the thing is, the only person that loses is him. If he speaks his mind and tells you what’s really on his brain, then everyone’s going to criticise him for it and he can’t win.

“That’s why players shouldn’t do interviews when they’re fiery, or angry, or have just come off the pitch, or were sent off, because they’re going to speak from the heart, and some people aren’t designed to take that.

“I don’t mind it. At least he’s calculated and he knows that he’s going to say some stuff that’s going to upset people, so I’m sure he’s told the people that are upsetting him in person. I respect it. I’m sure he’s let his steam off elsewhere.

“Obviously other fans and the press would love him to do it, for them, but it isn’t about them. I’m sure whatever he’s got to say is for the benefit of the manager and the team.”

Perhaps a simple ‘no comment’ may have been the best response from Salah in the circumstances, but we can see Johnson’s point in stating that if the Liverpool winger was still angry, he was right not to speak his mind in front of a press pack who would’ve gobbled it up like a Christmas dinner.

Coming so soon after that flashpoint with Klopp on the touchline and another frustrating result at the end of a nightmare month for the Reds, it’s understandable that the Egyptian’s blood might’ve been boiling at the time that he proceeded through the mixed zone.

In light of what happened at the London Stadium last weekend, LFC fans would surely have been pleased to see the 31-year-old appearing happy and focused during training earlier today, an indication that he’s put Saturday’s incident to bed and is looking firmly ahead to Tottenham this coming Sunday.

As Johnson suggests, Salah will probably have had a clear-the-air chat with his manager in the meantime, and hopefully the only headlines he creates in his next game will revolve around a return to goalscoring form as Liverpool strive to finish the season on a positive note.

