(Video) Simon Jordan says Liverpool were never going to hire manager who Carragher had talked up

Simon Jordan has insisted that Liverpool were never going to hire one manager who Jamie Carragher had talked up in recent days.

The Reds are set to confirm Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement any day now, with some pundits excited to see what the Feyenoord boss can do at Anfield and others being rather more sceptical.

Thomas Tuchel had previously been touted as one possible contender, and Carragher recently wrote in The Telegraph (via Sky Sports) that LFC should’ve ‘given more thorough consideration’ to hiring the 50-year-old, who’s leaving Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

However, Jordan had a much different view, saying on talkSPORT: “I don’t think there’s ever a parallel universe where Liverpool would take Thomas Tuchel as their manager. Absolutely not.

“I don’t think Manchester United would take him. I don’t think Manchester City would take him. I don’t think Arsenal would take him. I don’t think Real Madrid would take him, because they look at the reality of what Tuchel can and can’t be. I think he divides. I think he doesn’t create unity.”

The German still has a realistic chance of winning the Champions League for the second time in four years, having done so with Chelsea in 2021, as Bayern are on level terms with Real Madrid after their semi-final first leg earlier this week.

He certainly has the CV to be worthy of consideration for Liverpool, but the one big doubt over him is what Jordan had referenced – his reputation for being difficult to work with behind the scenes and not shying away from castigating his players in public after a bad defeat.

Tuchel will likely get another prominent managerial position after he leaves Munich, but we now know for sure that it won’t be at Anfield.

You can view Jordan’s comments below (from 7:02), via talkSPORT on YouTube: