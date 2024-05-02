(Video) Liverpool confirm new home kit for 2024/25 with throwback to famous European triumph

Liverpool have officially unveiled their home kit for the 2024/25 season with a promotional video on the club’s official website and social media channels.

A number of recognisable faces from the men’s and women’s team feature in the 67-second advert, which has an evident Italian vibe to it with an accompanying Madame Butterfly soundtrack.

That’s a reference to the 40-year anniversary of our fourth European Cup triumph in Rome, and the distinctive collar is cited as a nod to the shirt that the Reds wore that night in the Stadio Olimpico (liverpoolfc.com).

The finished version of the kit had been leaked online in recent days, thus removing any real element of surprise when Liverpool confirmed it this morning.

It could be Nike’s last home offering for the Reds, amid a mooted return to Adidas from next year; and while it’ll inevitably prompt a wide range of opinions, history suggests that it’ll sell plentifully within days of its launch.

You can view the kit launch video below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: