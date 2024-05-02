Alongside Kelleher: Another Liverpool ace seeking regular minutes could soon cut Anfield ties

Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool in just a matter of weeks, and the same could also be true of some players at Anfield.

The Daily Express identified several names who could viably depart the club this summer, one of whom is Nat Phillips.

Now approaching the end of his loan spell at Cardiff, the 27-year-old ‘has made no secret of his desire to play regular football’, something he’s been unable to achieve with the Reds, and ‘it would not be a surprise’ if he now leaves permanently after a series of temporary moves.

Phillips was hailed by Klopp as a ‘monster in the air’ after a fantastic first-team debut against West Ham in October 2020 (Daily Mail), and he enjoyed a prolonged run in the team later that season amid a defensive injury crisis at Liverpool.

However, he’s otherwise been on the periphery or shipped out on loan, and at 27 he’ll surely want to find a permanent home where he’d be playing regularly.

Even with Joel Matip set to depart at the end of his contract this summer, the emergence of Jarell Quansah represents yet another obstacle for the ‘Bolton Baresi’ to try and overcome in the centre-back pecking order at Anfield.

Phillips is in a similar position to Caoimhin Kelleher, another Liverpool player in his mid-20s who’s believed to be seeking regular action elsewhere, having had to be patient for opportunities on Merseyside.

It wouldn’t surprise us if the club were to accept a reasonable offer for the 27-year-old in the coming months, and if he were to move on from the Reds, we’d love to see him become a central figure at whichever team he joins.

