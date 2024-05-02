Liverpool fans will be fuming over what Nike has done as Reds’ new home kit is unveiled

Liverpool’s new home kit for the 2024/25 season has been officially unveiled by the club this morning, but Reds fans will likely be furious with Nike over one aspect of it.

The design itself has come in for rather mixed initial reviews on social media, although that mightn’t even be the main reason why many supporters won’t be happy with the American manufacturer.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Nike have increased their manufacturer’s suggested retail price for each of its clubs’ kits for next term, which means that LFC fans will have to dig deeper into their pockets if they’re purchasing the new shirt.

A standard stadium jersey will now cost £80, with a youths version retailing at £60, both gone up by £5 from the current campaign. Meanwhile, children’s kits have been set at £52, a 15.7% rise on the previous price of £44.95.

Even though LFC have set the kit price at less than the recommended value, and are charging less than other Premier League clubs on Nike’s portfolio such as Chelsea and Tottenham (Liverpool Echo), the manufacturer’s recommendation for a cost increase won’t go down well with Reds supporters.

The fan base have already been hit with increased ticket prices for next season, a decision which sparked a serious and understandable backlash, and they won’t appreciate having to pay even more than the already eye-watering cost for the team’s shirts.

There have been reports of a proposed return to Adidas from the 2025/26 campaign, a potential move which has been largely welcomed by Liverpool fans on social media, and that swell of opinion will likely gather further momentum off the back of this news.

We’ll leave it to you to decide what you think of the new kit, but it’s disappointing from Nike that they’ve sought to extract even more money than before from the pockets of loyal supporters who are already forking out substantial amounts of cash to show their devotion for LFC.

