Romano: Arne Slot set to have ‘important’ conversation with exit-linked Liverpool stalwart

Fabrizio Romano has outlined that Arne Slot will sit down for an ‘important’ conversation with one Liverpool stalwart once he’s officially confirmed as the club’s new head coach.

The 45-year-old will take the job at a time that three of the club’s most important players are approaching the final year of their respective contracts, one of whom is Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds captain was the subject of links with Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, but Christian Falk has since dismissed those rumours out of hand.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Thursday, Romano wrote: “Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have a direct conversation with Van Dijk, and he will try to keep the experienced Dutch defender at the club as a part of his project. Slot would love to keep Van Dijk at the club, so the conversation between them is going to be important.”

READ MORE: Liverpool confirm deal for up-and-coming talent who could be their next Quansah

READ MORE: Liverpool could repeat Divock Origi trick to land £51.2m colossus this summer

If Slot has that all-important discussion with Van Dijk shortly after taking charge at Anfield and convinces the captain to sign a contract extension, it’d be a significant early win for the incoming head coach.

The centre-back has been one of Liverpool’s steadiest performers this season, and even though he turns 33 in July, he’s looked like a player who’d easily stay going at the highest level for another few years.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Reds fans may be fearful of losing him, Trent or Salah on a free transfer next year if any of them don’t renew their commitment to the club over the coming months, so getting their futures tied down would be massive for the 45-year-old.

In any case, Slot might want to have a prolonged conversation with the LFC skipper early doors to establish a mutual trust and speak about the standards they strive to set and maintain on the pitch and within the dressing room.

In what’s set to be a summer of significant change at Anfield, retaining the club captain would provide a vital sense of continuity.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!