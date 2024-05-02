Liverpool could snap up aerial monster who Slot has touted to become ‘the best in the world’

With Arne Slot in line to be appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach, some of his current Feyenoord squad are inevitably being touted to follow him to Anfield.

Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko have both been cited as potential targets for the Reds, and another of their teammates has now been added to that list.

Accordng to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Mats Wieffer is a player who’s particularly well liked by his manager, and he’s also been watched by LFC scouts over the past 12 months.

Spanish outlet Sport have claimed that the defensive midfielder could be snapped up for just €25m-€30m (£21.4m-£25.7m), which’d be a very affordable price for Liverpool.

Slot recently told Voetbal International that Wieffer has the potential to ‘become the best player in the world’, which speaks volumes for what the incoming Liverpool boss thinks of the 24-year-old.

As per FBref, the midfielder ranks very highly among positional peers in Europe’s main leagues for a number of core metrics, most notably aerial duels, with his average of 3.05 per game placing him in the 98th percentile.

Similar to Alexis Mac Allister, he can play as a number 6 or an 8, with the deeper role being his more regular position (Transfermarkt).

Wieffer could provide a younger and more physically imposing (6 foot 2) defensive midfield alternative to Wataru Endo, and his reported asking price is very inviting.

The nine-cap Netherlands international could well be a player that Slot urges Richard Hughes to pursue in what’ll be a first transfer window at Liverpool for both the head coach elect and the sporting director.

