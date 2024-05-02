Liverpool could be dealt transfer blow over ‘really complete’ 21y/o who Cody Gakpo knows well

Liverpool could be dealt a setback regarding one exciting young talent who’s reportedly on the Reds’ radar.

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Paris Saint-Germain have indicated that they want Xavi Simons (who’s currently on loan at RB Leipzig) to return to the Ligue 1 champions for next season, handing a blow to Premier League suitors such as LFC, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is understood to be considering his options, and talks are expected to take place with PSG in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Liverpool could snap up aerial monster who Slot adores for a very afforadable price

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be fuming over what Nike has done as Reds’ new home kit is unveiled

Simons’ loan spell at Leipzig this season is faring rather better than that of Fabio Carvalho, who Liverpool recalled at the end of 2023 due to a lack of game-time at the Red Bull Arena.

The Dutch winger has nine goals and 15 assists in 41 games for Marco Rose’s side, most recently setting up Lois Openda’s opener in the 4-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund last weekend (Transfermarkt).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 21-year-old has lined up alongside one Reds player at both club and international level, having been a teammate of Cody Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven for the first half of the 2022/23 campaign and also an international colleague of our number 18 (Transfermarkt).

Simons has earned glowing praise from fellow Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, who dubbed him a ‘really complete player’ in February (rbleipzig.com), and he could’ve been a very exciting acquisition for Liverpool.

Anfield chiefs may still be hoping that either PSG will change their stance on the player, or that he might push for an exit from the Parc des Princes if he doesn’t envisage getting regular game-time under Luis Enrique (that’s if the coach is still at the French champoons next season).

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!