Arne Slot: Liverpool move still not confirmed; shares latest update on proposed switch

Arne Slot insisted that an official confirmation of his move to Liverpool has yet to arrive.

The Dutchman delivered the comments in question ahead of Feyenoord’s Eredivisie clash with PEC Zwolle this Sunday.

“We haven’t confirmed anything yet and I said to the Dutch media as well, as long as we haven’t confirmed anything yet, I don’t think it’s honest to the club where I’m working now or the club I could go to to talk about that,” the 45-year-old told Sky Sports.

“I am more than willing to answer any questions if the official announcement will be made.

“I have all the confidence that will happen but until now it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.”

It’s understood that both clubs involved have reached an agreement on compensation fees as things currently stand.

Slot to Liverpool appears all but done

Given the former AZ Alkmaar boss could barely contain a smile whilst discussing his potential future employers, it’s fair to say total confirmation doesn’t look far off!

Indeed, Slot himself did note that he expects the deal to reach full completion.

In the meantime, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp still have three league games to go and the absolute slimmest of margins remaining of finishing the 2023/24 campaign on the highest of highs with a league title win.

Truth be told, it would take a miracle of epic proportions to see both Arsenal and Manchester City slip in the kind of spectacular fashion required to allow us back into the title race.

Still, as our German tactician wishes, we fill our hearts with belief (not doubt) and hope to deliver, at the very least, an end to the campaign fitting of his service to the club and city.

