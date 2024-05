Alexis Mac Allister’s face was a sight to behold when asked to put on an XL coat for Liverpool’s kit promo launch.

Fellow midfielder Curtis Jones couldn’t help but throw in a cheeky punch at that, labelling the Argentine the ‘smallest in the team’.

To be fair to the Scouser, trying to fit a 5’7″ footballer into an XL is really pushing it – even for oversized fashion!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: