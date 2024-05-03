Klopp makes clear who will now decide Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool

Goodness help all journalists involved when Jurgen Klopp checks out of his final press conference as Liverpool manager.

The 56-year-old delivered one of his most entertaining pressers yet ahead of the Red’s league meeting with Tottenham on Sunday.

When asked to weigh in on Mo Salah’s future, following his mid-West Ham altercation with the Egyptian, the former Mainz boss confirmed it was ‘not my subject anymore’.

What a Press Conference! 😀 You journalists are going to miss Jurgen Klopp – no one comes close as far as entertainment value is concerned. — PAUL TWITE (@paul_twite) May 3, 2024

Over to you, Arne Slot!

What does Michael Edwards want to do with Salah?

Liverpool’s incoming manager would be understandably keen to keep hold of the 31-year-old in his first season in charge.

More importantly, of course, Michael Edwards is thought to be especially insistent on keeping Salah at the club beyond the summer window.

“I’m told there will be talks closer to the end of the season between Salah and Liverpool to discuss that. Liverpool want to keep Salah and continue with him also under Arne Slot, that’s why we have strong rumours; it’s clear that they want to continue, Michael Edwards is big fan of the player,” Fabrizio Romano reported for CaughtOffside.

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce has sung a similar tune over The Times, telling fans that new sporting director Richard Hughes ‘will lead talks on a fresh deal’ for the Egyptian King.

Promising signs for the future of our record-breaking top scorer that our two biggest decision-makers are aligned!

