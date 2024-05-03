Klopp tells broadcaster he’s never watching their service again in brutal presser

Jurgen Klopp has often made his feelings clear about the Premier League’s difficult fixture schedule.

The prevalence of early kick-offs at the 12:30 mark has been a particular source of frustration for the German tactician during his time as Liverpool manager.

The 56-year-old went as far as admitting he would ‘never watch’ TNT Sports again whilst discussing fixture congestion, in comments relayed on X by David Lynch.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is set to call time on his Anfield career this summer.

Jurgen Klopp in sensational form

What a way to go about spending your final weeks as Liverpool manager!

To be completely fair to Jurgen, he’s absolutely spot on – as we’ve noted countless times – to point the finger at the broadcasters.

Klopp has made it clear where he stands on fixture congestion: (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

We’ve seen a ludicrous number of injuries across the English top-flight (never mind us alone!) that have only increased owing to a rising number of games played at a domestic and international level.

How many times have we heard players complain about a game being played at a certain time or a certain day beyond that?

It’s all become a bit of a joke, and we can’t really blame Klopp for being utterly fed up with the whole mess.

