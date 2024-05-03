Klopp tells broadcaster he’s never watching their service again in brutal presser

Jurgen Klopp has often made his feelings clear about the Premier League’s difficult fixture schedule.

The prevalence of early kick-offs at the 12:30 mark has been a particular source of frustration for the German tactician during his time as Liverpool manager.

The 56-year-old went as far as admitting he would ‘never watch’ TNT Sports again whilst discussing fixture congestion, in comments relayed on X by David Lynch.

Klopp drops in a dig while talking about fixture congestion: "I had a discussion with someone from my favourite TV channel which I will never watch again, TNT." — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) May 3, 2024

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is set to call time on his Anfield career this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano has now heard about Florian Wirtz amid Liverpool interest

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on £12.8m defender Liverpool have ‘long’ scouted

Jurgen Klopp in sensational form

What a way to go about spending your final weeks as Liverpool manager!

To be completely fair to Jurgen, he’s absolutely spot on – as we’ve noted countless times – to point the finger at the broadcasters.

We’ve seen a ludicrous number of injuries across the English top-flight (never mind us alone!) that have only increased owing to a rising number of games played at a domestic and international level.

How many times have we heard players complain about a game being played at a certain time or a certain day beyond that?

It’s all become a bit of a joke, and we can’t really blame Klopp for being utterly fed up with the whole mess.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!