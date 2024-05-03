Klopp issues worrying three-man injury update; €87.6m player could be out vs Spurs

Jurgen Klopp had a mixed bag of injury news to offer journalists in his pre-Tottenham press conference.

The German tactician confirmed (in comments relayed on X by David Lynch) that Virgil van Dijk (signed for €87.6m) was a doubt for Sunday’s tie with Spurs after missing training.

Diogo Jota remains out of action, though, on a more positive note, Conor Bradley made a return to team training.

A cruel end to Klopp’s final season…

It seems the misfortune never ends for our beloved manager in his final campaign at Anfield.

In our penultimate home game with Klopp on the touchline, we could be without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.

Admittedly, that injury list has looked a lot worse in recent months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold one of several major returnees from the treatment room.

Still, you’d think the footballing gods would at least smile on Jurgen a little more in his final moments as Liverpool boss!

