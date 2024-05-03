Liverpool told they may have dodged a bullet not signing 58-y/o manager

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham had their top four hopes dented after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

It was Spurs’ third league defeat in a row, leaving them seven points shy of fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand to play.

The Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer reacted to the result on X (formerly Twitter) last night, suggesting that Liverpool may have dodged a bullet in not pursuing the Australian head coach.

The Merseysiders have since secured the arrival of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot for the soon-to-be-vacant managerial role.

A little harsh on Ange Postecoglou?

To be fair to the former Celtic boss, he has already managed to match last season’s tally of 60 points.

With four games to go – that could technically still be bettered by another 12 points on the leaderboard.

Four games to turn things around in London – (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In a first season in which he’s also restored a sense of hope and enjoyment around Tottenham’s football, Postecoglou probably deserves a bit more credit than he’s received.

That’s not to suggest we’d necessarily be rushing to bin Slot in favour of landing the 58-year-old’s signature.

However, a bit of perspective certainly wouldn’t go amiss!

