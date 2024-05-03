Liverpool told they may have dodged a bullet not signing 58-y/o manager

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham had their top four hopes dented after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

It was Spurs’ third league defeat in a row, leaving them seven points shy of fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand to play.

The Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer reacted to the result on X (formerly Twitter) last night, suggesting that Liverpool may have dodged a bullet in not pursuing the Australian head coach.

It wasn’t long ago that Ange Postecoglou was being linked with the Liverpool job. Now his pretty basic tactics have been rumbled. Spurs are too easy to play against. Game is up for him unless he shows something different #THFC — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) May 2, 2024

The Merseysiders have since secured the arrival of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot for the soon-to-be-vacant managerial role.

A little harsh on Ange Postecoglou?

To be fair to the former Celtic boss, he has already managed to match last season’s tally of 60 points.

With four games to go – that could technically still be bettered by another 12 points on the leaderboard.

In a first season in which he’s also restored a sense of hope and enjoyment around Tottenham’s football, Postecoglou probably deserves a bit more credit than he’s received.

That’s not to suggest we’d necessarily be rushing to bin Slot in favour of landing the 58-year-old’s signature.

However, a bit of perspective certainly wouldn’t go amiss!

