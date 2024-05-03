Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on £12.8m defender Liverpool have ‘long’ scouted

Oumar Solet could be next in line to leave the talent factory at RB Salzburg this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Frenchman’s current contract is set to expire in 2025.

Around €15m (£12.8m) could be all an interested party needs to fork out to land the 24-year-old in the coming transfer window.

⚪️🔴 Oumar Solet has concrete chances to leave RB Salzburg in the summer transfer window with his deal due to expire in June 2025. Understand price tag could be around €15m to let him leave and several clubs interested, in Germany and not only. pic.twitter.com/jrXbjl53uj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2024

Liverpool, for what it’s worth, are understood to be at least a vaguely interested party given that they’ve been scouting the defender ‘for a long time’.

Availability could prove a concern for Solet

As exciting a prospect as Solet may be, we do have some slight concerns over his injury history:

2023/24: 13 games missed through injuries

2022/23: seven games missed through injuries

2021/22: 11 games missed through injuries

2020/21: eight games missed through injuries

If we consider Ibrahima Konate somewhat unreliable having missed 23 games for club and country (compared to Solet’s 20) in the last two seasons, his compatriot has to also be raising eyebrows.

One to keep an eye on, but it wouldn’t be beyond the realms to suggest Liverpool may feel inclined to pass in favour of a more robust centre-half signing this summer.

