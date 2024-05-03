Fabrizio Romano drops morning update on £12.8m defender Liverpool have ‘long’ scouted

Oumar Solet could be next in line to leave the talent factory at RB Salzburg this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Frenchman’s current contract is set to expire in 2025.

Around €15m (£12.8m) could be all an interested party needs to fork out to land the 24-year-old in the coming transfer window.

Liverpool, for what it’s worth, are understood to be at least a vaguely interested party given that they’ve been scouting the defender ‘for a long time’.

Availability could prove a concern for Solet

Solet warms up ahead of Champions League clash – (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As exciting a prospect as Solet may be, we do have some slight concerns over his injury history:

2023/24: 13 games missed through injuries

2022/23: seven games missed through injuries

2021/22: 11 games missed through injuries

2020/21: eight games missed through injuries

If we consider Ibrahima Konate somewhat unreliable having missed 23 games for club and country (compared to Solet’s 20) in the last two seasons, his compatriot has to also be raising eyebrows.

One to keep an eye on, but it wouldn’t be beyond the realms to suggest Liverpool may feel inclined to pass in favour of a more robust centre-half signing this summer.

