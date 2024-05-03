What Fabrizio Romano has now heard about Florian Wirtz amid Liverpool interest

Florian Wirtz looks set to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen this summer despite heavy interest in his signature.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) this morning that the Liverpool-linked (Fichajes via CaughtOffside) attacking midfielder is considered ‘untouchable’ in the upcoming window.

The German international has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga winners this season, registering 37 goal contributions in 45 appearances (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

Imagine Florian Wirtz at Liverpool?

The creative depth Liverpool would have at their disposal with the likes of the 21-year-old, Mo Salah and Alexis Mac Allister is positively drool-inspiring.

If he’s anywhere near Transfermarkt’s estimation of £94.1m in terms of asking price – a figure that will surely only rise come 2025 – you’d have to imagine it will be pretty prohibitive for most sides in Europe.

Certainly, in our view, we can’t see Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes sanctioning a fee well in excess of £100m.

What a talent you’d be getting in exchange for a potentially record-breaking fee, though!

