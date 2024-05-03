Ruben Amorim gives clear statement on his future after Liverpool turn tables

Ruben Amorim has committed his future to Sporting Lisbon after failed talks with West Ham.

The 39-year-old was forced into a public apology to his fellow staff after reportedly attempting to apply pressure on Liverpool by engaging in talks with the London-based outfit.

Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda shared the head coach’s comments on X (formerly Twitter). He went on to add that the former Braga boss is at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino should the Argentine depart this summer.

A 2-0 win over rivals Tottenham to bring the Blues within two points of the European spots may have bought the 52-year-old some time.

Liverpool have avoided managerial mess

Just a quick glance at Bayern Munich will tell Liverpool fans all they need to know.

What a mess we’ve managed to avoid at a time when the managerial pool is looking far from deep.

Ruben Amorim looks set to remain at Sporting for now – (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of that, we’ve managed to avoid a prolonged ‘will they, won’t they?’ situation with Amorim – one well-handled by our key decision-makers ahead of the summer. Instead, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is now set to link up with us ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Now we just need to sit back and try and enjoy the final few weeks of Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool boss.

Let’s give the 56-year-old a send-off he’ll forever treasure!

