Ruben Amorim gives clear statement on his future after Liverpool turn tables

Ruben Amorim has committed his future to Sporting Lisbon after failed talks with West Ham.

The 39-year-old was forced into a public apology to his fellow staff after reportedly attempting to apply pressure on Liverpool by engaging in talks with the London-based outfit.

Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda shared the head coach’s comments on X (formerly Twitter). He went on to add that the former Braga boss is at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino should the Argentine depart this summer.

🗣️ Rúben Amorim about his future: " I have a contract (until June 2026) and I will continue being the coach of @SportingCP ." 🦁 My question is: until when … ? ⏳ 4 games: 2 titles in dispute. Then … ✈️❗️ ↪️ Amorim is on the top of Chelsea's list if Pochettino leaves. pic.twitter.com/GO6cOeyuiq — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) May 3, 2024

A 2-0 win over rivals Tottenham to bring the Blues within two points of the European spots may have bought the 52-year-old some time.

Liverpool have avoided managerial mess

Just a quick glance at Bayern Munich will tell Liverpool fans all they need to know.

What a mess we’ve managed to avoid at a time when the managerial pool is looking far from deep.

On top of that, we’ve managed to avoid a prolonged ‘will they, won’t they?’ situation with Amorim – one well-handled by our key decision-makers ahead of the summer. Instead, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is now set to link up with us ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Now we just need to sit back and try and enjoy the final few weeks of Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool boss.

Let’s give the 56-year-old a send-off he’ll forever treasure!

