What transfer insider heard this morning about Liverpool and Teun Koopmeiners this summer

Liverpool are reportedly not tracking Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ben Jacobs reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Arne Slot has yet to make a case for any potential incomings at Anfield.

The 45-year-old Feyenoord coach will have to work within a set structure at the club that will see the likes of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards lead the hunt for targets.

Understand Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners is not currently on Liverpool's radar despite links. Koopmeiners played under Slot at AZ. Slot will inherit a summer plan, and naturally be an important voice, but he hasn't started yet let alone pushed for players, and won't have… pic.twitter.com/OV94FoGx2F — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 3, 2024

Should Liverpool be considering Koopmeiners?

Statistically speaking, we wouldn’t necessarily say the Dutchman has blown anyone out of the water.

The attacking midfielder doesn’t boast comparatively superior underlying numbers to our options in midfield.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, for instance, both possess superior numbers for their use of the ball both in terms of carrying possession and playing passes (according to FBref).

Koopmeiners has, admittedly, had a particularly impressive campaign for output, registering 20 goal contributions in 44 games this season.

Still, we’d be surprised if midfield was the main point of focus for the recruitment team this window.

