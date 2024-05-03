(Video) What Gomez told Jones after Van Dijk steals his coat for kit launch promo

Joe Gomez wasn’t too sure about the fashion choices made by Liverpool’s Nike kit release promo team.

It led to an exchange of coats between the England international and fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk, which the former jokingly moaned about to Curtis Jones.

“You know what’s been happening brother? Virgil’s come and taken the jacket and then it’s off-limits – and you just get the leftovers. That’s what’s happened to me,” the 26-year-old said.

It’s all tongue-in-cheek, of course! We’re sure he’s not too bothered about whatever he’s told to wear for a kit promo!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: