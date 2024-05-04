(Video) Harvey Elliott on wanting to provide Jurgen Klopp the ‘perfect send off’

Harvey Elliott has grown into his role within the Liverpool squad and will be hoping that next season can be the one where he shows everyone that he’s a first team player.

Speaking about the man who has given him the chances so far though, the midfielder said about the manager: “We need to do it for him now, we need to play that last games with all we have and as a club we need to give him the perfect send off because he deserves it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Postecoglou on ‘massive’ Klopp impact at Liverpool and praises German’s coaching

It’s going to be strange when we see a different man on the sidelines at Anfield but for now, we need to ensure we show the German how much we love him.

Young players like our No.19 have known nothing but the 56-year-old overseeing their careers and they will feel this change more than many others.

You can watch Elliott’s comments (from 4:11) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…