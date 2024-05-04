(Video) Klopp’s latest comments on Liverpool departure will pull at fans’ heartstrings

Most Liverpool fans will be trying to forget that we’re about to watch Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate Anfield game but the boss has fresh comments on his looming departure.

Speaking with the press, the German said: “If I wanted it longer I could’ve had it longer. It’s a decision of necessity because I think it is right and that’s it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp admits Liverpool have been ‘very tense’ and blames ‘super-intensive period’

It’s really sad to hear that the 56-year-old seems to want to be a Red for longer but just knows that he can’t give the job his all and so has to leave.

Many would disagree with him but such is the measure of the man, he’s leaving now before he cannot keep his high standards.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 16:58) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…