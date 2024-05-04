(Video) Klopp admits Liverpool have been ‘very tense’ and blames ‘super-intensive period’

Liverpool fans had hoped we could send Jurgen Klopp off with more silverware in his final campaign as our boss but the season has not turned out that way.

Speaking about hoping for a return to form from his players, the manager said: “That would be really cool if we could play really, really good football again.

“That would be absolutely nice because obviously we were very tense in the last few weeks.

“We had a super-intensive period as well, Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday – [it] didn’t work out for us now too well after a long, long season.”

It’s no secret that our schedule has been intense this season and with the volume of injuries we’ve suffered whilst battling on four fronts, it’s little surprise we couldn’t maintain our brilliant form.

Now it’s up to the players to ensure that they can give the 56-year-old a send-off he deserves and we can all say thanks to a club legend.

You can view Klopp’s comments (from 1:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

