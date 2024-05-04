(Video) Klopp’s reaction after being congratulated for securing Champions League football

It had been billed as a season where we could go on to win the league but instead Liverpool are now happy to secure a top four finish, something Jurgen Klopp reacted to.

With Vinny O’Connor congratulating the boss on securing a return to the Champions League, he responded: “I take that [the congratulations], I felt exactly the same last night. I was really happy.”

It could easily have been a comment that the 56-year-old scoffed at but such is his eternal optimism and realisation of how far we’ve come in a year – it was met with joy.

Let’s hope we can find a way to end the season on a high and provide the German a send-off that he deserves.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 0:12) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

