(Video) Postecoglou on ‘massive’ Klopp impact at Liverpool and praises German’s coaching

Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour is nearing its final stop and in his penultimate game at Anfield, Ange Postecoglou has the honour of sharing the touchline with the boss.

Speaking about our manager, the Aussie said: “He’s had a massive impact, I’ve said before that I’ve always been drawn to managers who are a little bit different, who play the game a bit differently and have a really clear vision and identity, and he certainly has that.

“It’s not easy going into a big club that has traditionally had a lot of success and has then gone through a really tough spell in terms of that, and then come in and transform a club the way he did. It’s a credit to him, he’s an outstanding manager.

“I’m sure we’ll see him back managing at the top level again because he’s one of the top managers in the world. Credit to him that at such a big club he was able to imprint his style and vision and bring success.”

This won’t be the last time we hear peers praise the German ahead of his Liverpool departure and it speaks volumes for his impact on the Premier League.

Although us supporters will feel his departure more than anyone else, it will still be a big loss for football when the 56-year-old takes a step back from the game.

You can view Postecoglou’s comments on Klopp (from 1:40) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

