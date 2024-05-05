6 duels won, only 2 misplaced passes: Liverpool gem was low-key excellent in eventful win v Spurs

Despite letting half of a 4-0 lead slip and making the final few minutes a bit nervy, there were plenty of positives for Liverpool to take from their win over Tottenham this afternoon.

Harvey Elliott scored the pick of the goals with a second half screamer, and it was also a day to treasure for another Reds youngster.

In the 65th minute, when the result appeared a formality, a double substitution by Jurgen Klopp saw Stefan Bajcetic introduced for his first Premier League appearance of the season, and only his third of the campaign in total (Transfermarkt).

However, any fears that the 19-year-old might be rusty from just over seven months without first-team action were swiftly dispelled in an excellent 25-minute cameo.

As per Sofascore, the Spanish teenager won six of his eight duels, made four tackles (joint second most of any Liverpool player) and completed nine of his 11 passes.

Bajcetic will be delighted with how he fared in his first senior appearance since the end of September, and his performance today suggests that he could yet have a moment to cherish in Klopp’s final two matches in charge of Liverpool over the coming fortnight.

For the 19-year-old to win six duels (75% success) despite playing for just over a quarter of the match was a tremendous return, especially considering how long he’d been out of action due to injury.

The Reds may have conceded two sloppy goals after his introduction, but the youngster can’t be blamed for those few minutes of carelessness which presented Spurs with a window of opportunity to retrieve what would’ve been a highly improbable result.

It was brilliant to see Bajcetic coming off the bench today, and even better to see him looking so comfortable as he finally got some Premier League action this season.

