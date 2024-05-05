Barcelona eyeing potential move for Liverpool beast as replacement for ‘spectacular’ icon – report

Having lured Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in the past, Barcelona could be plotting yet another raid on Anfield this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Get Football News Spain), the Catalan giants view Darwin Nunez as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who’s expected to depart Camp Nou during the off-season as part of a planned culling of the club’s wage bill.

Barca had tried to sign the Uruguayan in 2020 when he was an Almeria player, but they could be again thwarted in their wishes to land him due to financial constraints.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Cody Gakpo’s priceless reaction to Harvey Elliott wonder goal v Tottenham

READ MORE: 6 duels won, only 2 misplaced passes: Liverpool gem was low-key excellent in eventful win v Spurs

If Barcelona are to dispense with Lewandowski, it’ll be a tough task to replace a player who outgoing coach Xavi recently dubbed ‘spectacular‘ and who’s scored more than 600 goals in his senior career at club and international level combined.

Part of Nunez might be tempted by the prospect of following in the footsteps of Uruguayan compatriot Suarez, who left Liverpool for Camp Nou 10 years ago this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

However, despite the 24-year-old being roundly criticised by pundits for his erratic finishing, Jurgen Klopp has always stood by him and continued to select him consistently when other managers mightn’t have shown the same faith.

Barcelona appear to be in a state of perpetual crisis, too, a stark contrast to the stability which reigns at Liverpool, even in a summer of change with the much-publicised change in the dugout.

We don’t see Nunez packing his bags for the east coast of Spain any time soon.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!