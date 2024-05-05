(Video) Harvey Elliott surprised even himself as he makes confession over his screamer v Spurs

Harvey Elliott’s shot for his goal against Tottenham today was so sweetly struck that it looked like he could start celebrating before it reached the net.

However, the Liverpool youngster confessed after the match that, upon striking the ball, he thought it was going to fly into the Kop rather than the top corner of the net, but there was never any need to doubt himself.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, the 21-year-old admitted: “You know what, I thought it was over, to be honest. I didn’t know until I saw it drop at the end and it went into the back of the net.

“It’s about time I scored a goal. I think I’ve hit the bar and post and everything in the last few games. It’s always nice to score, especially at Anfield.”

It was only Elliott’s fourth goal of the season, and his first since the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in mid-March (Transfermarkt), but it was such a beautiful strike that you’d be forgiven for thinking he pulls those out of his back pocket every week.

We thought it was over alright, Harvey – we thought the contest was over when you made it 4-0, but the subsequent two goals for Spurs made things a little edgier than we’d have liked!

You can view Elliott’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: