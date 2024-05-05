(Video) Watch Cody Gakpo’s priceless reaction to Harvey Elliott wonder goal v Spurs

Cody Gakpo’s instant reaction to Harvey Elliott’s wonder goal in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham this afternoon spoke volumes.

Shortly after the England under-21 star set up the Dutchman to make it 3-0, the ex-Fulham youngster took centre stage with a truly show-stopping strike from outside the penalty area into the top corner of the visitors’ net.

Footage from behind the Kop showed that, when the ball struck the back of the net, the Reds’ number 18 simply put his hands on his head in awe and stunned admiration of what his teammate had just done.

It was a priceless reaction from Gakpo, and it’s one which may well have been mirrored by many Liverpool fans left starstruck by Elliott’s screamer.

You can view the footage below, taken from Telemundo’s match coverage and shared via @ZAJD011 on X: