(Video) Harvey Elliott unleashes Louvre-worthy finish as Liverpool see off Spurs at Anfield

Having done so well to set up Cody Gakpo’s goal a few minutes previously, Harvey Elliott upped it a few notches with one of the best goals seen at Anfield all season.

The Reds were already 3-0 to the good when the 21-year-old ran onto a Mo Salah layoff before riding one Tottenham challenge and unleashing a truly astounding shot into the top corner of the visitors’ net from the edge of the penalty area to send the home fans wild.

It was the ex-Fulham youngster’s fourth goal of the campaign, and it’s safe to say that it’s his best of the lot. It’s right up there with the best that Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored in his final year at Anfield, and the pick of the six which were witnessed today as Spurs retrieved half of a 4-0 deficit to ensure a nervy final few minutes.

Trust us, you’ll never get tired of watching this one from Liverpool’s number 19!

