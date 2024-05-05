(Video) Klopp on the future of ‘Liverpool 2.0’ after he leaves the club this summer

After declaring that Liverpool 2.0 had arrived last summer, Jurgen Klopp must leave the new squad he assembled in the hands of another coach.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the manager said: “Rewind to the start of the season, if somebody had told us – I called it Liverpool 2.0, Liverpool 2.0 doesn’t stop when I leave, it’s just that you start again another project.”

It’s sad to think that our future must continue without the German at the helm, especially after working so hard to secure the services of nearly every player in our dressing room.

We can only be positive though and hope that everything works out for the best, for all parties.

