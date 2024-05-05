(Video) Klopp doesn’t care if the new manager is upset – he’s coming to watch games at Anfield

Liverpool fans are very aware that Jurgen Klopp is leaving the club this summer but it doesn’t seem that it will be the last we see of the German.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: “It will be super tough to not be part of it anymore, in the way I am part of it now because I will stay part of it, I will.

“I will come and watch games and if whoever is the next manager doesn’t like having me in the stands, I couldn’t be bothered!”

It shows how much the Reds mean to our club legend and it’s clear that we’ll always be in his heart.

It will be a strange feeling to have the boss sat in the stands with a new coach taking charge and let’s hope it doesn’t create any unneeded unrest.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 4:30) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

