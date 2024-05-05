Jurgen Klopp gives emphatic Mo Salah verdict after Liverpool’s win over Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah had a bit of an angry word on the touchline in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last week, but today’s win over Tottenham showed that any differences between the pair are water under the bridge.

The Egyptian sent the Reds on their way to a 4-2 victory at Anfield as his header opened the scoring, and his manager was raving about the 31-year-old’s performance afterwards.

The German told Sky Sports: “Mo was outstanding, he played a really good game. His side with Harvey [Elliott] was good. I was pleased for him. None of the boys want to play not great, why would they? Mo showed what he is capable of.”

Klopp downplayed the touchline incident shortly after the match at the London Stadium eight days ago, although the discourse from the pitchside conversation with Salah continued throughout the week.

Thankfully, the Egyptian King was making only positive headlines this afternoon, and in reaching 25 goals for yet another season, he showed that he’s consistency personified when it comes to finding the net for the Reds.

There was plenty else to like about the 31-year-old’s performance, too. As per Sofascore, he landed four shots on target, executed three key passes, created one ‘big chance’ and claimed the assist for Harvey Elliott’s screamer to make it 4-0 in the second half.

Klopp seemed determined to set the record about Salah straight with his post-match comments today, and the number 11 did his talking on the pitch with an all-round marvellous display.

