(Video) “I wouldn’t change a second”: Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s reflection on his Anfield career

It’s going to be a sad day when we have to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and the manager has been reflecting on his time in charge of the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the boss said: “Spending the last nine years the way I spent it, I wouldn’t change a second.

“I would not think, ‘I should have done this, or I should have done that’ – no. It was the right place at the right moment – absolutely fantastic.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp doesn’t care if the new manager is upset – he’s coming to watch games at Anfield

It’s obviously sad to hear the German reflect on his time as our boss but also great to see how positive he is about everything that has happened since arriving in 2015.

We will miss so much about the 56-year-old when he leaves Merseyside but perhaps his natural enthusiasm will be something we miss the most.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 5:02) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…