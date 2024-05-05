(Video) ‘I’m just old’: Klopp responds to accusations of him being ‘tired’ with recent form

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we are closing in on the end of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure and ahead of his penultimate Anfield game, the boss had a message to doubters.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: “I know when you say something like that [leaving the club] and now the football is not that great the last few weeks maybe, then people immediately tell you: ‘he looks tired’ – I’m just old, sorry!”

Had we continued our fine form and still been in the title race, it’s unlikely that we would have been thinking about the German’s tiredness but our performances have made people suggest it.

It’s not been a decision made because he’s not fit to manage now, it’s because the club legend thinks he cannot keep up his levels of commitment he is providing us – for much longer.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 1:33) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

