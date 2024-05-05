(Video) Pass the tissues: Jurgen Klopp barely holds back tears during passionate pre-match YNWA

The reality that Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager is nearing its end is becoming all too tangible.

Today’s match against Tottenham is his second last game at Anfield, and while realistic hopes of a Premier League title have faded, the atmosphere before kick-off was still hugely intense.

The Rds were back on home soil for the first time in three weeks, and the fans let the 56-year-old and his team know how much they’re appreciated by lashing out an especially passionate rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

TV cameras showed Klopp close to tears as football’s greatest anthem rang around the stadium, the emotion and the circumstances clearly getting to the German.

It doesn’t matter that he annoucned his impending exit in January – we’re not ready for the great man’s Anfield farewell against Wolves in two weeks’ time.

You can view the footage of Klopp below, via @Klartexter_ on X: