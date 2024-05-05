Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Spurs: Salah back in starting XI after touchline row with Klopp

April is gone and, realistically, so is the Premier League title, but Liverpool’s three remaining matches of the season offer the chance for Jurgen Klopp’s reign to end on a positive note.

Fresh from an Oscar-worthy press conference on Friday which carried a serious whiff of ‘zero flips given’, the German takes charge of the Reds at Anfield for the penultimate time this afternoon as Tottenham come to town.

LFC will secure third place at a minimum with a win today, and they might even have it in the bag before kick-off if Aston Villa drop points at Brighton (the result is unknown at the time of writing). Victory for the hosts would do Unai Emery’s side a huge favour in their bid to join us in the Champions League for next season.

Revenge will be on Liverpool minds after Spurs’ controversial win in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, and Ange Postecoglou’s team arrive in L4 off the back of three successive defeats by a combined scoreline of 9-2.

Confirmed Liverpool team news v Tottenham

Klopp makes just the one change in personnel from the team which drew 2-2 at West Ham eight days ago.

Alisson Becker is between the sticks, while ahead of him the back four is unchanged from last weekend. Ryan Gravenberch drops out of the midfield, with Harvey Elliott moving back from the right-winger role that he occupied against the Irons.

Up top, Mo Salah comes back into the starting line-up after his touchline spat with Klopp at the London Stadium. Luis Diaz also starts, and he’ll hope that any goal against Spurs today will count on the scoreboard, having disgracefully had one disallowed in north London last autumn.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley returns to the substitutes’ bench, having missed our last four matches due to an ankle injury.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X: