Liverpool could snap up LaLiga gem for less than 50% of his release clause this summer – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool could potentially land an exciting young prospect for a comparative pittance this summer.

AS claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Reds and Inter Milan are both ‘on the lookout for’ Las Palmas forward Alberto Moleiro, who’s been coveted by Anfield chiefs for several months.

It’s reported that the LaLiga club could be open to cashing in on the 20-year-old soon if they ‘feel it would be best for all parties to carry out a transfer’.

Even though the youngster’s contract runs to 2026 and contains a €60m (£51.5m) release clause, the Canary Islands outfit may potentially sell him for a mere €25m-€30m (£21.5m-£25.8m).

Moleiro has become a regular in a Las Palmas side who’ve comfortably beaten the drop in their first season back in the top flight, chipping in with three goals and four assists in 27 outings this term (Transfermarkt).

While the 20-year-old is adept at dribbling past opponents, averaging 2.65 successful take-ons per 90 minutes in the current campaign, he doesn’t compare favourably with positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for a host of other key metrics (FBref).

The young winger/attacking midfielder appears to be something of a rough diamond, although Liverpool could well be swayed by the possibility of snapping him up for less than 50% of his release clause.

Moleiro would unlikely be ready for an immediate senior breakthrough at Anfield, so one route the Reds might consider is to secure him on a permanent transfer this summer and loan him back to Las Palmas, similar to what they’re reportedly proposing for another rumoured target in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho.

This might be one of those market rumours which disappears almost as quickly as it surfaces, but maybe Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes see something in him that they very much like.

