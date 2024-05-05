‘Popular with everyone’ – Gary Neville raves about Liverpool wizard who made 5 key passes today

Gary Neville was raving about one Liverpool player who stole the show in the 4-2 win over Tottenham at Anfield this afternoon.

A thoroughly entertaining clash will be remembered for Harvey Elliott’s majestic strike for the Reds’ fourth goal of the day, one which had every home supporter ecstatic and Cody Gakpo speechless!

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports just after that rocket (via BBC Sport), the ex-Manchester United defender said: “A big smile from Harvey Elliott and his manager. He just looks like one of those players that’s popular with everyone and he’s certainly popular with everyone at this ground now.

“A gorgeously curled strike. What a goal! He brings a positivity to everything that he does.”

Liverpool fans don’t always see eye to eye with Neville, but he’s spot on with that assessment of Elliott.

The 21-year-old is an absolute delight to watch and plays the game with a heartwarming enthusiasm, not to mention being a fantastic player in full flow. His goal will rightly grab the headlines tonight, but there was plenty else to enjoy about his performance against Tottenham.

As per Sofascore, the Reds’ number 19 completed 89% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, won three of his four duels, landed four shots on target and executed five key passes, outperforming each of his teammates for the latter metric.

Elliott’s popularity levels around Anfield will have shot up after that sublime moment on the hour mark today, and although he’s often had to rely on appearances off the bench, he’s surely put his name on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet for the Aston Villa game already after that display.

