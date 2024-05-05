(Video) Andy Robertson on hand to double Liverpool’s lead and punish London opposition again

Andy Robertson is turning into a bit of goal machine recently!

Having scored in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend, the Scotland captain was on target again during the Reds’ clash against Tottenham at Anfield this afternoon.

In the final minute of normal time in the first half, his pass into Mo Salah’s feet, and the Egyptian’s shot was pushed away by Guglielmo Vicario, but the LFC left-back was on hand to tap the ball home from three yards and double our lead.

The 2-0 half-time advantage is fully deserved for Liverpool, and Robertson’s second goal in as many league games against London opposition has Reds fans feeling relaxed and very pleased in the Merseyside sunshine.

