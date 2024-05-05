(Video) Mo Salah breaks nine-game duck with neat header to nod Liverpool in front v Spurs

Mo Salah will have silenced more than a few critics with a redemptive goal in the first 20 minutes of Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham today.

Eight days on from his touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp in the draw at West Ham, the Egyptian was back creating more cerebral headlines as he broke the deadlock on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo floated a ball towards the back post and the 31-year-old timed his run perfectly to neatly guide a header past Guglielmo Vicario and give the Reds the lead.

It was Salah’s 18th Premier League goal of the season, but his first from open play in any competition for Liverpool in nine appearances dating back to the home win over Brighton on Easter Sunday (Transfermarkt).

