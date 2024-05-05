(Video) ‘This could be 5-5…’ – Troy Deeney expecting goals aplenty in Liverpool v Tottenham

Troy Deeney has given his prediction for Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham on Sunday, which he expects to be a ‘really good match’.

The former Watford striker shared his predicted scores for each of the weekend’s Premier League games via his TikTok profile, and he’s anticipating goals aplenty at Anfield this afternoon.

The 35-year-old said: “This could be 5-5. Tottenham seem to have fallen off the boil and so have Liverpool, which should make it a really good match. I’m gonna say 3-1 Liverpool.”

We can understand why Deeney is expecting plenty of goals today – the past seven meetings between these teams have seen both sides score, with our 1-0 win in north London in January 2020 the last time that either of them kept a clean sheet when facing each other.

Considering the number of chances that Jurgen Klopp’s side have been creating in recent games, and how porous both have looked defensively of late, we mightn’t be too far off the ex-Watford man’s tongue-in-cheek forecast of a 10-goal thriller.

This fixture last season ended in a dramatic 4-3 win for Liverpool courtesy of Diogo Jota’s stoppage time strike. We’d take the same outcome today, but ideally of a less chaotic nature!

You can view Deeney’s weekend predictions below, via t_deeney09 on TikTok: